LIBERTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to a report by the Mid Hudson News, U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro (NY-19) says that he will break with his own party and vote ‘no’ if House Republicans produce a budget that cuts Social Security and Medicare.

Molinaro said, “Seniors have paid into Social Security and Medicare their entire lives and expect these programs to be there when they retire. But right now, there’s been a lot of talk about the federal budget and how this would impact the future of Social Security and Medicare.”

He continued, “When it comes to these programs, I have a firm red line. If House Republicans produce a budget that cuts Social Security and Medicare, I will vote no. I said I would come to Congress to vote in Upstate New York’s best interest – even if that means breaking with my own party. I intend on keeping that promise.”

Currently, over 65 million Americans receive benefits through the Social Security program, and 63 million receive health care through Medicare.

Molinaro represents New York’s 19th Congressional District which includes the entirety of Broome, Tioga, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, and Columbia Counties, and parts of Ulster and Otsego Counties.