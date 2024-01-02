EAGLE PASS, TX (WIVT/WBGH) – As concerns about the southern border continue to grow, Congressman Marc Molinaro is working to find the facts.

Molinaro is traveling to Eagle Pass, Texas to visit migrant crossing hotspots and speak with Customs and Border Protection agents. Eagle Pass is a known location where hundreds of thousands of migrants have crossed illegally into the United States.

Molinaro’s trip is a result of border officials claiming that they processed over 300,000 migrants in December, the highest monthly tally on record.

In Congress, Molinaro voted to pass a border security and immigration reform bill, joined Congressmen Pat Ryan and Mike Lawler in calling for the President to declare a Federal State of Emergency, and authored and passed bipartisan legislation to prevent Governor Hochul from transforming K-12 schools into migrant shelters.

Over 100,000 illegal immigrants are currently residing in New York City. As a result, NYC has been bussing migrants to communities across Upstate New York, including in New York’s 19th Congressional District.

Counties like Broome County have responded by declaring states of emergency.