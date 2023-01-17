WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – Newly seated Congressman Marc Molinaro has received his committee assignments in the House of Representatives.

The freshman Republican has been assigned to the Agriculture Committee and the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

Molinaro says he’ll participate in the crafting of this year’s farm bill which will layout policies and funding levels related to agriculture and the food stamp program for the next 5 or 10 years.

On the transportation committee, he’ll help to oversee the rollout of the 2022 bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Job Act which is making historic investments in the country’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure.