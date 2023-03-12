BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – United States Representative Marc Molinaro will host in-district town halls this week in Otsego, Delaware, and Tioga counties.

The visits are part of an eleven-county town hall tour, with one in each county in New York’s 19th Congressional District.

Molinaro has already held town halls in Chenango, Sullivan, Cortland, Broome, Tompkins, Greene, and Columbia counties.

Molinaro said, “I’m excited to be rounding out my eleven county town hall tour with stops in Otsego, Delaware, and Tioga counties. I decided to host this town hall tour because too often, communities in Upstate New York don’t feel like they’re being heard. I’ve gained a lot of useful insight and perspectives over the course of this tour that will guide my work in Congress. I look forward to continuing on with this tour and hearing from residents in Otsego, Delaware, and Tioga counties.”

Check out this week’s schedule:

Otsego County – 3/13 – 11 am

Oneonta Town Hall, 3966 NY-23, West Oneonta, NY

Delaware County – 3/13 – 1 pm

Walton Fire House, 61 West Street, Walton, NY

Tioga County – 3/14 – 11 am