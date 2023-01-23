BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday, NY-19 Congressman Marc Molinaro returned to Binghamton to take an in-district Oath of Office.

The Congressional Oath of Office was administered to Molinaro by Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar at the Kilmer Mansion on Riverside Drive.

During the ceremony, Molinaro outlined his priorities for Upstate New York, which included supporting the local agriculture community, improving public safety, lowering the cost of living, strengthening infrastructure, expanding access to mental healthcare, addressing the opioid epidemic, empowering individuals with disabilities, and delivering quality constituted services.

On Saturday, Molinaro said, ““Earlier this month, I raised my right hand and took my Oath of Office on the Floor of the House of Representatives. Today, I wanted to take this Oath again – in front of the people of New York’s 19th Congressional District. These are the people I will be representing and the voices I will be raising in Washington. I am so thankful for this great honor and excited to be working on issues that matter to our community.”

New York’s 19th District includes Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Greene, Sullivan, Tioga, and Tompkins counties as well as parts of Otsego County and Ulster County.