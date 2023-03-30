BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro is backing a Republican effort to lower energy costs by scaling back President Biden’s climate initiatives and increasing fossil fuel production by reducing regulations.

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Lower Energy Costs Act today.

Republicans, who control the House, want to increase energy production as a means of bringing down the cost of electricity, gasoline, home heating oil and other energy costs that have been impacted by inflation.

They’re seeking common ground with Democrats on streamlining the permitting process for both clean energy projects, such as wind and solar, and oil and gas drilling.

Molinaro says more domestic energy production bolsters America’s economic and national security.

“This is about growing American jobs, driving down costs, and an all-of-the-above approach to energy planning into the future so that we can transition to renewables. We can make those investments but we do it in a way that doesn’t overburden the customer, overburden the taxpayer or overburden the American consumer.”

Senate Majority Leader, Democrat Chuck Schumer says the bill will not pass the Senate and, even if it did, President Biden has promised to veto it.