BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro is submitting requests for federal funding to support community projects across the 19th district.

Of the 15 requests, 3 are in Broome County, including $5 million to transform Henry Street in Binghamton.

The project would reconstruct the roadway, narrowing the lanes, adding lighting and improving pedestrian crossings and stormwater management.

Molinaro is also seeking $1 million to help Broome County build its Veterans Resource Center on the Northside and another $5 million to help the Town of Chenango improve its wastewater treatment plant.

Other projects in our viewing area include $2.5 million to repair the City of Norwich’s sanitary sewer system and nearly a million for a new station for the Marathon Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps.