BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro has introduced his first piece of legislation, and true to his campaign promises, it aims to help people with disabilities.

The freshman Republican, who has a daughter on the autism spectrum, crafted the Think DIFFERENTLY Database Act.

The legislation, with bipartisan support, is based on the Think DIFFERENTLY program he created as Ulster County Executive a decade ago.

The federal law would create a single nationwide clearinghouse for federally-supported state and local programs for people with intellectual, physical and developmental disabilities.

These could include early intervention, preschool and special education services, occupational, speech and physical therapies and access to job, housing and transportation assistance.

Molinaro says it can be daunting to navigate the labyrinth of available services.

“I’m going to fight to ensure that we create new opportunities for people of every ability. And as the parent of 4 children, one of whom lives with a disability, my family lives these challenges every day. Our goal is to make it easier for those regardless of ability.”

Molinaro says the site would also educate those with disabilities about their rights and what supports they’re supposed to receive.