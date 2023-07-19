BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Congressman Marc Molinaro stressed his dissatisfaction with how the state is handling the relocation of an influx of migrants.

Molinaro held a news conference today to announce his proposed Schools not Shelters Act.

The act comes in response to Governor Hochul’s recent announcement that the state is looking into using SUNY college campuses to house the migrants. Molinaro argues that even during the summer, schools provide academic, athletic, and community programming. He says that what has been deemed as a housing crisis, needs to be solved at the border.

“The School’s Not Shelter Act affirms the very basic belief that schools are not to be converted into shelters. And affirms the message that in the case of what we’ve experienced in New York State, it’s just not acceptable to have the City of New York impose its policy, its will, and its chaos, and it is chaotic onto counties and communities throughout upstate New York,” said Molinaro.

Molinaro says that many of the state’s public schools are already in need of more resources, and by housing migrants, it could displace others in need of the services. He believes that the Schools not Shelters Act has full support and will pass.