BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican Marc Molinaro is assembling his staff and making preparations to become the Representative for New York’s newly drawn 19th Congressional District.

Molinaro defeated Democrat Josh Riley by over 6,000 votes on Tuesday evening.

Yesterday evening, Riley released a statement to his supporters conceding the race and congratulating Molinaro.

Molinaro says he is humbled and grateful for the support of voters, including those in Broome County.

The Dutchess County Executive beat Riley, an Endicott native, by more than 2,000 votes in Broome.

Molinaro says he plans to be in Greater Binghamton often, meeting with residents and local leaders.

“Your viewers and the Broome County constituents are the core of the population and deserve to see me,” says Molinaro. “I spent a lot of time, I think I spent more time than most people in and around Broome County and you’re going to continue to get that with me as your member of Congress.”

Next week, he’ll go through freshmen orientation with the rest of the incoming class.

If Republicans take control of the House, as they are expected to do, Molinaro will be a member of the majority which he says will help him in advocating for his constituents.

Molinaro says he’s looking to determine where to establish his district offices and he plans to find a new home inside the district.

Dutchess County is no longer in the 19th.

Molinaro says he wants his kids to finish the school year before moving them.