BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro says he’s ready to continue fighting for the interests of Upstate New York regardless of what his Congressional district looks like.

Molinaro held a news conference this morning with the local media to address a variety of topics.

The freshman Republican criticized President Biden for not acting in good faith to secure the southern border and holding up aid for Ukraine and Israel in the process.

Molinaro also spoke out against ant-Semitism in the form of hate speech across his district including on the Binghamton University campus.

And, while falling short of deep-throated criticism of a recent New York State Court of Appeals ruling that throws out the current Congressional maps, he did urge Democrats in Albany to maintain the competitive balance of many House seats including his in the 19th district.

“I think voters are tired in New York of having to go through a redistricting process as we have multiple times this last year. They just want it to come to a close. I want competitive districts that reflect the interests, the communities of commonality and the diversity that exists in Upstate New York,” said Molinaro.

The Court of Appeals sent the map drawing process back to the Independent Redistricting Commission which two years ago failed to agree on maps leading to Democrats in Albany drawing their own set.

Those maps were tossed by a federal judge who ruled they were gerrymandered to benefit Democrats. A court-appointed special master then drew the maps used in the 2022 election.

Most observers expect the IRC to deadlock again sending the map drawing process back to the state legislature.