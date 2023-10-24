BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro is working to create an inclusive and supportive community for those living with a disability as he launches a new initiative.

On Tuesday, Molinaro introduced “Think Differently: Stories”, an initiative to raise awareness for the challenges faced by the disability community. It builds off of Molinaro’s nationally recognized “Think Differently” action plan, which works to support individuals with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities by creating opportunities for inclusion.

“Think Differently: Stories” will allow disabled individuals and their families living in New York’s 19th Congressional District the chance to share their stories, experiences, and hardships. It will also act as a forum in which constituents can offer advice, positive feedback, and ideas for supporting those with a disability.

“The experiences of families with disabilities can be isolating. As the father of four children, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, I know this feeling. The more I have talked about my own family’s experiences, the more I’ve come to realize we are not alone. Families with disabilities face tremendous barriers to navigate bureaucracies, access support services, get quality education, and find meaningful job opportunities. My goal with ‘Think DIFFERENTLY: Stories’ is to share stories of hope, optimism, and to shed light on the many challenges still facing families with disabilities. With this, we can bring more awareness, gather useful feedback, and encourage families with disabilities to keep moving forward,” said Molinaro.

Questions and feedback can be shared with Molinaro by clicking here.