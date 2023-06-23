BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) United States Representative Marc Molinaro (NY-19) is encouraging students to participate in The Congressional App Challange, a nationwide coding competition.

The App Challange encourages students to learn science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills by coding their own digital device application. It is open to all middle and high school students who live in or attend school in New York’s 19th Congressional District, regardless of skill. Students can choose to participate individually or as a part of a team of up to four students.

“The Congressional App Challenge is helping prepare the next generation of STEM leaders. I invite interested middle and high school students in New York’s 19th Congressional District to participate in this challenge, and I look forward to seeing the apps local students create.” said Molinaro.

Students can enter by registering on the challenge’s website congressionalappchallenge.us. The deadline for students to submit their app is November 1.