(WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro is continuing to voice his unwavering support of the disability community as he introduces his latest bipartisan bill.

On Monday, Molinaro and Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski introduced the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Act, a bipartisan bill created to help parents and families navigate a new Down Syndrome diagnosis and ensure the highest level of quality care.

The bill will require health insurers to provide families and individuals with a variety of available health care coverage options and information on local support providers as soon they become aware of a Down Syndrome diagnosis.

This bill builds on Molinaro’s “Think Differently” initiative which aims to change the way individuals, businesses, organizations and communities relate to our neighbors with special needs.

“Between navigating treatment options and figuring out how you’re going to pay for it, receiving a new diagnosis for your child is scary. No family should have to figure all this out on their own. My bipartisan bill, the Down Syndrome Diagnosis Act will require health insurers to provide families with the information they need to navigate a Down Syndrome diagnosis and ensure their child receives the highest quality of care,” said Molinaro.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Down Syndrome is the most common chromosomal disorder in the United States and impacts about 6,000 babies every year.

“Despite being the most common chromosomal condition, families still receive limited or incorrect information and resources about their new baby with Down syndrome. The Down Syndrome Diagnosis Act will address this issue by ensuring that insurance plans provide up-to-date, evidence-based, and culturally and linguistically appropriate resources about Down syndrome to families,” said Director of Policy and Advocacy for National Down Syndrome Congress Cyrus Huncharek. “The National Down Syndrome Congress has long believed that information is power, and this bill will empower families to make decisions that are in the best interest of their loved one with Down syndrome.”

Click here to learn more about Think Differently.