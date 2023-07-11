BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Representative Marc Molinaro is fighting to break down barriers for farmers and farm families.

Yesterday, Molinaro introduced the Think DIFFERENTLY Agriculture Accessibility Act, a bipartisan bill that allows more opportunities for farmers and their families by giving support to those struggling with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities. The bill builds on the United States Department of Agriculture’s AgrAbility program as well as Molinaro’s successful Think DIFFERENTLY initiative.

Molinaro’s bill dramatically expands AgrAbility by increasing funding for the program by $3 million. The bill also allows funding to be used for education and support for young adults with disabilities who are interested in farming related careers.

“Farmers and farm families with disabilities face unnecessary barriers on the job and in their communities. The bipartisan Think DIFFERENTLY Agriculture Accessibility Act changes things by helping them access support services and assistive technology. This bill is going to break down barriers and empower rural Americans with disabilities to make a living” said Molinaro.

Think DIFFERENTLY is an initiative that was created by Molinaro in 2015. It supports change in the way we speak to individuals with special needs. The initiative emphasizes what we can do in our community to make life easier for those to struggle.