BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro is sharing his experience at the southern border with local officials.

On Tuesday evening, Molinaro met with County Executives and City Mayors in Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Greene, Otsego, Sullivan, Tioga, and Tompkins and Ulster Counties. During the briefing, he discussed the drug trafficking epidemic, the record-breaking number of migrants crossing the border illegally, and the affects these crises have had on local communities and law enforcement.

Molinaro also advocated for the use of emergency declarations such as the one in place in Broome County to prevent New York City from bussing more migrants to the area.

During his visit to the Southern Border, Molinaro visited a migrant intake facility, received a briefing from the Texas Department of Public Safety and local sheriffs, and visited migrant crossing hotspots.

“Local leaders deserve to know what’s actually happening at the border and how it impacts us here. I saw firsthand just how bad the crisis is. There’s unfettered fentanyl trafficking, record illegal crossings, and strained communities and law enforcement. We passed legislation in the House that will fix this. Now, we need to acknowledge that we have a bipartisan government and must do the difficult work of finding consensus to get a solution signed into law,” said Molinaro.