WASHINGTON, DC (WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro, a longtime mental health advocate, is working to provide proper support to those in crisis.

On Tuesday, Molinaro introduced the 988 Lifeline Location Improvement Act of 2023. In November, Molinaro urged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to implement a system that reroutes calls made to the National 988 Crisis Lifeline to local call centers. This bill further advances his prior efforts.

Molinaro introduced the bill alongside fellow U.S. Representative Paul Tonko. Additionally, a companion bill was introduced in the Senate by U.S. Senators John Barrasso and Ben Ray Lujan.

“911 calls are rerouted to local call centers. There’s no reason we can’t do the same for 988. My bipartisan bill convenes a group of logistical and subject matter experts to come up with a plan to roll this technology out. We know the 988 Lifeline is a proven life-saving tool and should maximize its full potential,” said Molinaro.

Similar to 911, 988 is a helpline focused on assisting those in crisis, specifically with mental health concerns. However, unlike 911 calls which are routed based on a person’s current location, 988 calls are routed based on a person’s area code. This means a call made to 988 could be sent to a call center hundreds of miles away depending on if the caller has moved or traveled. As a result, 988 is not as effective if the person answering a call is unfamiliar with the caller’s location and cannot provide accurate, local resources.

Molinaro’s bill will require the FCC to establish a multi-stakeholder advisory committee to create 988 geolocation services. The bill will also require the committee to be comprised of members from key sectors and relevant agencies such as telecommunications, handset manufacturing, and 911 services as well as state and local government and representatives from organizations involved in suicide prevention, crisis intervention, veterans’ services, substance use treatment, and mental health treatment.

“The nationwide availability of 988 has provided us with a once in a lifetime opportunity to reimagine how we respond to people in mental health crisis. NAMI is grateful to Representatives Molinaro and Tonko for introducing the 988 Lifeline Location Improvement Act of 2023, which would start the task of identifying the unique privacy and legal challenges associated with transmitting geolocation information with calls to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline so we can ensure caller privacy but also best help people seeking in-person support,” said Hannah Wesolowski, Chief Advocacy Officer of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day by calling or texting 988, or by visiting 988lifeline.org.