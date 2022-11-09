BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With 642 of 642 election districts reporting, Marc Molinaro leads Josh Riley in the newly drawn 19th Congressional District race.

Molinaro edged out Riley 142,653 votes to 136,468 in a tight race.

In Broome County, Molinaro also beat Riley 34,088 to 31,924.

At 1:29 a.m., Molinaro released the following statement declaring victory:

“Tonight, the voters of Upstate sent a message that they demand a government that works for them. They just want to feed their families, heat their homes, and feel safe in their communities. I’m honored to have earned the trust of more than 100,000 voters, and I will work everyday to be a worthy member of Congress for both those who did, and did not vote for me. We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I’m ready to hit the ground running.”

More to come.