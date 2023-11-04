(WIVT/WBGH) – Congressman Marc Molinaro is continuing to voice his unwavering support for Israel amid its war against Hamas.

Molinaro stood with Israel this week as he introduced a bipartisan resolution requiring a comprehensive report on the preservation of evidence pertaining to Hamas’s attacks. The initiative facilitates the need for identification and prosecution of those responsible for the violence brought the state of Israel while promoting international cooperation in support of the Middle East.

On Thursday, Molinaro also voted to pass $14 billion in security assistance and humanitarian aid to help Israel defend itself and eradicate Hamas terrorists.

“I stand with Israel and am proud to be backing those words up with action. My bipartisan resolution will hold Hamas terrorists accountable for their crimes and my vote to send aid to Israel will help them win this war. We will stand firm in support of Israel in its fight against evil,” said Molinaro.

The Congressman, who is a staunch ally of Israel, has been working tirelessly to root out the proliferation of antisemitism. His efforts include authoring legislation to promote Holocaust education in schools and supporting a bill to pull federal funding from colleges that authorize antisemitic events on campus.