BINGHAMTON, NY – Republican Marc Molinaro says he plans to spend a lot of time in Greater Binghamton this year campaigning for the newly drawn 19th Congressional district which now includes Broome County’s urban core.

Molinaro is from Red Hook in the Hudson Valley and is the current Dutchess County Executive.

He says he already got to know the Binghamton area well while campaigning here in 2018 during his unsuccessful run for governor.

The new 19th, which is currently represented by Democrat Antonio Delgado, has expanded westward with 2 tentacles that reach into majority Democrat sections of both the Binghamton and Utica areas.

While redistricting has made the race more challenging for the Republican candidate, Molinaro says he’s ready to fight for every vote.

“I don’t take this lightly. No matter who represents the new part of this district, and I trust and hope that it will be me, you’re going to see me a lot. The joke in Dutchess is that I’ll show up to the opening of an envelope. More importantly, if you’ve got concerns and challenges, we’re going to be engaged in solving them,” he said.

Molinaro says the issues voters across Upstate are facing are more or less the same: high taxes, rising crime and population loss.

And he feels too many people were left behind during the state’s response to the pandemic, including seniors isolated in nursing homes or special ed students receiving a sub-par virtual education.