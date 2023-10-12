BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Following former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaa’s call for global Jihad, a targeted attack on Jews worldwide, Congressman Marc Molinaro is working to ensure the safety of New York’s 19th Congressional District.

On Thursday, Molinaro requested that all Sheriff’s Departments across the district remain hyper-vigilant in the upcoming days in order to quickly address any potential unlawful activities that target members of the Jewish community, Jewish centers, synagogues. In a letter issued to all law enforcement offices, Molinaro noted that the potential for violence is especially high given the violent terrorist attacks made against Israel as well as calls to action from Hamas.

“These are frightening times. Following Hamas’s terrorist attack on Israel, we saw a rush of antisemitic rhetoric and disturbing displays of celebration from Hamas sympathizers here in the United States. Our Jeiwsh friends and neighbors, like all Americans, deserve to worship freely and live in peace. Our local Sheriff’s Departments are best equipped to protect them and prevent acts of violence during this heighted threat environment. I’m requesting they remain vigilant against antisemitic violence and protect local Jewish centers, synagogues, and the Jewish community,” said Molinaro.

The full text of the letter can be found below:

First off, I want to thank you all for the vital work you do every day to keep our communities safe. As I’m sure you’ve all been following, Israel is at war after the recent horrific attacks perpetrated by Hamas. Hamas is a Foreign Terrorist Organization, as designated by the U.S. Department of State and have displayed horrific acts of atrocity.

Given the newly declared war, it’s important that communities across Upstate New York and the country be vigilant against potentially unlawful activity targeting the Jewish community. Earlier this week, the former leader of Hamas called on Muslims across the world to stage global demonstrations in support of Palestine. Any call to action from the former head of a terrorist organization is not to be taken lightly. Therefore, I urge the utmost of vigilance for the foreseeable future as the potential for violence against the Jewish community is concerningly high. This is especially important in my district where I am proud to represent an abundant Jewish community. I stand by ready to assist however I can in this endeavor and am happy to speak with any of you to discuss ways to work together towards ensuring public safety and protecting our communities during this time of global upheaval. Thank you again for the tireless work you all do to protect our communities and I look forward to seeing you all soon.