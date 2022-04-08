BINGHAMTON, NY – A celebration of the life and legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior that was postponed in January is taking place tomorrow.

The Broome County MLK Junior Commission is holding its annual march and memorial celebration tomorrow afternoon.

Traditionally held on the evening of the MLK holiday, it was rescheduled due to the high number of COVID cases back in January.

Commission Chairman Reverend Arthur Jones says that while the warmer weather may appeal to some people, the actual turnout is not the important part.

“One person still can make a difference. So, we’re really not concerned, really that’s not our focus: the numbers, but really a demonstration is important. It’s key that they see that they’re doing it,” says Jones.

The march begins at the MLK statute along the Chenango Riverwalk behind Boscov’s at 1 P-M tomorrow.

Participants will process over the Court Street Bridge, down Main Street to the Salvation Temple Church for a 1:30 service.

The keynote speaker will be Reverend Melvin Baker of Greater Faith and Deliverance Ministries.