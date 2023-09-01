BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Martin Luther King Commission is partnering with a local gym to make certain students have the school supplies they need.

The MLK Commission and Planet Fitness are holding a book bag giveaway tomorrow at Tabernacle United Methodist Church on Main Street in Binghamton on September 2.

Planet Fitness donated 50 backpacks and supplies to support the effort. Commission Vice Chair Claudia Clarke says it’s a great way to come together during challenging times.

“It’s really important that our students hear from us, knowing that we care about them. Knowing that we support them, knowing that we can do better as a country, and we do better as a community. That’s why we do it,” said Clarke.

“We believe in the importance of learning healthy habits at an early age. Not only that, during idle time, if they get their mind right, their body will follow and vice versa. So, we believe in the importance of that,” said Panet Fitness Assistant Regional Manager Matt Stanton.

The giveaway is for students in elementary or middle school. Planet Fitness employees will also be on hand to provide fitness demonstrations and there will be older kids present to provide advice to the younger students.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.