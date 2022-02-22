BINGHAMTON, NY – A Binghamton man charged with murder in the 1st degree pleaded not guilty this morning.

According to the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, 29 year old Mitchell Lindow stabbed 36 year old David Royes to death on December 2nd.

The D-A’s office says he stabbed Royes multiple times while robbing the victim’s apartment located at 110 Main Street in Binghamton at around 9 am.

Lindow was later found at an address on nearby Asbury Court and arrested.

Lindow appeared in front of Judge Joe Cawley this morning and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.