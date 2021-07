UNADILLA, NY – A Unadilla man who went Tuesday yesterday is now safe.

New York State troopers went looking for a 92 year-old who went missing from his home on Sheep Pen Road around 6:30 PM.

The troopers were assisted by Forest Rangers, Sidney EMS and the Unadilla Fire Department, and located the man after 4 P-M yesterday.

While he was only a mile and a half away from his home, he had fallen down a hill and was unable to make it back himself.