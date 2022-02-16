SPENCER, NY – A little girl from Tioga County, who disappeared in 2019, has been found under the stairs of a home in Saugerties, New York.

Paislee Shultis was 4 years old when she was reported missing from Spencer on July 13th, 2019.

As NewsChannel 34’s Harrison Grubb shows us, investigators had always believed the girl had been abducted by her non-custodial parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Junior.

Saugerties Police say they received information yesterday that Shultis was being held in a hidden location in the home.

After a through search, detectives were able to locate her.

Paislee Shultis was just 4 years-old when she was reported missing in July of 2019 in Tioga County with authorities believing she had been abducted by her non-custodial parents.

After receiving new information police obtained a warrant to search the home.

“The investigators from the State Police, the troopers, our uniformed personnel and detectives, they basically

decided they were staying until they found that child.”

About an hour and a half into the search, a detective noticed the staircase leading into the basement, believing the construction was odd.

“Detective’s instincts made him the hero of the hour as far as I’m concerned.”

After shining a flashlight and seeing what he thought was a blanket, officers removed stairs and found Paislee along with her alleged abductor in what’s being described as a small, cold, wet place.

“The blankets were soaking wet, they said they were extremely heavy.”

The Chief believes the location was used as a hiding spot and that Paislee was not forced to live there.

Paislee was taken to Saugerties police headquarters and examined by paramedics before being released in good health.

“One of the positive things that came out of last night is we found out she likes McDonalds. What kid doesn’t? What kid doesn’t.”

She is now with her legal guardian and older sister.

Saugerties police arrested three people as part of their investigation.

Paislee’s mother, Kimberly Cooper, is charged with custodial interference in the 2nd degree and endangering the welfare of a child. She’s being held for an active warrant.

Both Kirk Schultis Senior and Kirk Shultis Junior were charged with Custodial Interference in the first degree and a misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

They were released on their own recognizance.

Orders of protection were also issued against all three defendants.

Since 2019, multiple agencies have investigated leads in connection to Paislee’s disappearance including visiting the home she was found in several times.