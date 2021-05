WHITNEY POINT – The New York State Police are looking for a a missing or runaway teenager.

15 year-old Adrianna Leidecker was last seen at a residence at Hyde Street in Whitney Point.

It is believed she left the residence around 1 AM on May 16th.

Leidecker has run away on other occasions and has been located in Tompkins County and Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information should call 775-1241.