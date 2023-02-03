WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Wednesday, February 1st. a missing person report led to a domestic violence arrest in the Town of Windsor.

At 4:30 p.m., Broome County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a missing 22-year-old Windsor resident.

An investigation revealed that the woman had gone missing after an argument with her boyfriend, Jestin Bonilla.

Early Thursday morning, community members found the woman walking along the road and took her somewhere safe.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman was found to have several injuries resulting from a domestic dispute between her and Bonilla.

Bonilla was arrested and charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment in the 1st Degree (Felony)

Strangulation in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Assault in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree

He was transported to the Broome County Jail for arraignment.

“I’d like to commend our Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies and Detectives for their quick response and swift investigation into this case and our local community members for finding and sheltering this victim of domestic abuse,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “Thanks to their actions, this missing person was located and cared for and justice will be served.”