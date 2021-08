WHITNEY POINT, NY- 57 year old James Jones was kayaking in the Whitney Point Reservoir Saturday when he kayak flipped over and he never resurfaced.

The New York State Underwater Recovery Team along with the aviation unit, a drone, and multiple fire departments searched all weekend.

The Underwater Recovery Team continued to search everyday.

This morning at around 9 am, Jones body was recovered by the State Police and the Whitney Point Fire Department assisted with the recovery.