Binghamton residents are asked to be on the lookout for a one-year-old Havanese dog named Lily.

Lily is a small, white dog that has been missing since August 25th.

She’s described as wearing a collar, friendly with an overbite.

Anyone who sees Lily is asked to call 866-699-3463.

Anyone who sees Lily can send a message to Lily's owners or search lost and found pets in the area.