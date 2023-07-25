COLESVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A missing/runaway teen has been found.
State Police in Binghamton have located Jason Babcock Jr. The 17-year-old boy went missing on July 18 after leaving his home in Colesville on his bicycle.
by: Samantha Rich
