LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 72-year-old man that went missing during the SNIRT run in Lewis County has been found dead.

Fred Moat was last seen on Saturday around 11 a.m. near the Montague Inn located in Montague. He was last seen riding in a 2020 Polaris Razor 570 that is white and black and had a stuffed tiger on the roll cage while participating in the SNIRT Run taking place in Lewis County.

According to a press release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, they began their investigation into the report of the missing 72-year-old around 9:17 p.m. on April 9. LCSO deputies and New York State Forest Rangers began their search efforts on Saturday night which took place into the early hours of Sunday morning.

A coordinated search effort began at daylight on Sunday that was organized by NYS Forest Rangers, the LCSO, and Lewis County Emergency Management, various fire departments also assisted in the search. The command post for the search was established at the Valley Snow Travelers Groomer Barn.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday members from the Martinsburg Fire Department located Moat’s 2020 Polaris stuck off a driveway far off the west side of the Salmon River Road in Montague. The other departments involved in the search responded to the location and the command post was then shifted to the Montague Town Hall parking lot.

After an extensive ground search Moat was found dead in a heavily wooded area. Moat was 72-years-old and was from Kirkwood, New York. A previous post from the LCSO stated that Moar suffered from dementia.

The LSCO expressed their appreciation to those who assisted in the search in their press release on April 10.