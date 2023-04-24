TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A child that went missing from Chenango Street in Hillcrest has been found.

16-year-old Gavin Zindle reportedly left his residence at around 5 p.m. yesterday, April 23rd.

He was then seen on camera near Harpursville High School at around 7:30 p.m.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office says that Zindle has been reunited with his family thanks to help from the community.

Several family members posted to Facebook, and community members worked to share Zindle’s picture across the platform yesterday evening and this morning.