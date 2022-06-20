YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Foundation (MPSF) announced and crowned the new Miss Pennsylvania 2022 on Saturday, June 18, and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen 2022 on Thursday, June 16.

Alysa Bainbridge, Miss Greater Reading, was officially crowned as Miss Pennsylvania 2022. She was also awarded a $12,000 scholarship which was sponsored by York businesses woman Chloé Eichelberger.

Bainbridge graduated from Saint Joseph’s University in Philadelphia with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and a minor in Journalism. She is now a graduate student working toward her Master of Science in Leadership at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Jersey Gianna Smith, Miss York County’s Outstanding Teen, was crowned Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen and awarded an $8,000 scholarship. Smith attends Carmichaels Area High School in Greene County, Pennsylvania.

The two competitions, which are preliminaries to Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen, were held June 15, 16, 17, and 18 at the Appell Center for the Performing arts in York, Pennsylvania. The J. William Warehime Foundation was the official sponsor of the event.

Bainbridge and Smith will represent Pennsylvania in the Miss America, which takes place in Connecticut in December of 2022, and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen, which takes place in Texas in August of 2022, respectively.

The Miss America Organization is one of the largest scholarship providers to young women in the United States. The organization focuses on community service, talent, and empowerment.