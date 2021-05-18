Mirabito hosts high speed charging stations

ONEONTA, NY – Mirabito Convenience Stores are partnering with New York State to make it easier for electric cars to travel long distances.

The New York Power Authority announced the first of 5 high speed charging stations it is installing at Mirabitos that are located near major highway exits.

Today’s event was held on the Southside of Oneonta.

It’s part of an effort to reduce range anxiety that may discourage people from purchasing electric vehicles.

As New York looks to reduce carbon emissions, the Power Authority’s President and CEO Gil

Quiniones says the state must play a role in encouraging both mpore E-V’s and more E-V charging stations.

“We need to make that first move which is to break that chicken and egg issue. When we have fast chargers like this, then New Yorkers will be more confident and say, ‘I can buy a car and not really worry that I don’t have a place to charge.’ And that’s precisely what we’re doing here,” says Quiniones.

Quiniones says the new generation chargers require between 15 and 30 minutes for a full charge as opposed to the 4 to 8 hours of older technology.

He says drivers can pop into the convenience store for something and then be on their way a short time later.

NYPA is offering discounted electricity through Electrify Commercial and drivers pay for their charge through a smart phone app.

Mirabito is planning to host more of these stations at its locations along Interstate 81 in Binghamton, Castle Creek and Syracuse.