BINGHAMTON, NY – Mirabito customers have generated over $84,000 in donations that support veterans, cancer research and the Salvation Army.

Through its Mirabito Cares initiative, the convenience store chain held a pink lid coffee campaign that raised

$10,000 for the Foundation for Women’s Cancer in October.

In November, its Round-Up for Veterans program generated $35,000 each for the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group and Operation Homefront Foundation.

And Mirabito finished the quarter with its “Give a Gift, Give Back” gift card promotion that provided $4,500 for the Salvation Army.