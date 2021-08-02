Mirabito donates to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital

BINGHAMTON, NY – Thanks to generous customers, Mirabito Energy Products is giving a significant donation to an Upstate children’s Hospital.

The company partnered with the Upstate Foundation to collect donations that would benefit regional health care providers.

For the month of June, customers of Mirabito convenience stores were asked if they wished to round up their purchases, and donate the amount added.

As a result, over $68,000 was donated to the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse which treats pediatric patients from our area.

The funds donated will support patient care and amenities within the hospital.