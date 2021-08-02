Mirabito donates to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Thanks to generous customers, Mirabito Energy Products is giving a significant donation to an Upstate children’s Hospital.

The company partnered with the Upstate Foundation to collect donations that would benefit regional health care providers.

For the month of June, customers of Mirabito convenience stores were asked if they wished to round up their purchases, and donate the amount added.

As a result, over $68,000 was donated to the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse which treats pediatric patients from our area.

The funds donated will support patient care and amenities within the hospital.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News