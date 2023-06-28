VESTAL, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Glenn Miller and Robert Greene are victorious as they win the Vestal Town Board Primary Election.

Though votes are not official until certified by the Broome County Board of Elections, both Miller and Greene secured their spots on the November ballot as candidates for Vestal Councilmen. The two men ran in a close three-way race against Patty Fitzgerald. Miller received 38% of the votes while Greene received 36%, Fitzgerald falling behind at just 24% of the votes. The two men are running under the campaign ‘Real Democracy for Vestal’ with Maria Sexton, the Democratic nominee for Vestal Town Supervisor.

Greene, a Binghamton University Graduate, is a volunteer fireman and engineer who served in the United States Army. Miller, a native to the area, is a retired computer specialist.