Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson to host NBC’s NYE special

NBC is changing up plans for its New Year's Eve special this year with new hosts and a new location for the iconic event.

The network has announced the upcoming broadcast, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson,” will air on Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

According to a release from NBC, the “all-star celebration” will include “a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances” and air live from Miami, Florida.

The Miami location will be a major departure from New York’s Times Square, which has been the historic epicenter of the night’s celebrations. This year, New York’s famous ball drop will open back up to public crowds, but revelers must be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test to attend.

As the name of the new broadcast implies, multitalented superstar Miley Cyrus and comedian Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” fame have been tapped to host the show. Additionally, Lorne Michaels, the creator of “SNL,” is set to executive produce.

Cyrus tweeted about the announcement sharing pictures of her and Davidson from one of her appearances on “SNL” and writing in the caption, “EVERYONE finding out me and Pete Davidson are hosting #MileysNewYearsEveParty in Miami 12/31 on @nbc 🎉.”

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal, in the network’s release.

Previously, Carson Daly was a fixture on the networks’ New Year’s special, which at one time was named, “New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly,” but was later switched to “NBC’s New Year’s Eve.” Daly has hosted the show every year since 2004-05, except for 2018, when a scheduling conflict preempted the broadcast.

More details about this year’s special guests and musical performances have yet to be released.

Watch “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson,” on Dec. 31, 2021 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on NBC4.