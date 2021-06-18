Mikayla Ridley announces candidacy for NY 22nd District seat

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local woman announced her candidacy for New York’s 22nd Congressional District during the recent celebration of gay culture in Greater Binghamton called Pride Palooza.

Mikayla Ridley is an Endicott-based college admissions counselor and an activist.

For the majority of her career she’s also been working for a non-profit for education sectors.

Ridley knew she wanted to run when she was in college after she got involved with a political activist group for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Ridley realized she was trying to solve macro problems with minor solutions.

She says people should vote for her if they want change.

“If we want a government that works for average citizens, we need a government that is run by average citizens. If we want that government that is of the people, by the people, for the people, that is exactly what I plan to bring to the Congress floor,” says Ridley.

Ridley says one of the topics she is most passionate about is education reform.

Being a college admissions counselor, she sees a whole generation that is missing out on college because of how unaffordable it is.

Cancelling student debt is at the top of her list, along with changing policies that benefit everyone, like single parent health care and Medicare.

Republican Claudia Tenney currently holds the seat, the boundaries of which could be dramatically changed through redistricting.