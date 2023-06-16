BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Midwest is experiencing increased levels of air pollution as wildfires continue to burn across Canada.

Governor Hochul made an announcement today saying that the smoke was visible across New York today, but it was very high in the atmosphere.

The DEC’s Air Quality Index forecast shows that the air quality is at moderate levels across the state.

The Associated Press says that over 400 active wildfires are still burning in Canada, and if the winds change, smoke might make its way back over the northeast.