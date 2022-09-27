VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A pair of fundraisers have generated some significant funding for a local center that supports those struggling with substance use.

A check worth over $6,400 was presented to Voices Recovery Center today at Midway Lanes in Vestal.

The bowling alley held a fundraising tournament last month in support of Voices.

Established by Fairview Recovery Services, Voices provides a safe and sober place for addicts to socialize and receive group therapy and assistance with accessing local treatment and services.

Randy Snyder, Vice President of the Southern Tier Chapter of the US Bowling Congress, helped to organize the event.

Snyder said, “When we sat down with Steve Miller, the owner of Midway, with Darren in the spring, he told us everything that you guys do, it was a wonderful cause to get involved with and we’re so happy that it worked out so well.”

$2,600 of the total amount came from a book fair fundraiser held at Barnes and Noble.

Both fundraisers were the brainchild of Michael Page who credits both Voices and the sport of bowling with helping him in his recovery.

Voices is located at 340 Prospect Street in Binghamton.

You can find out more about its services and events on the Voices Recovery Center Facebook page.