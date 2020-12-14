Midway Lanes looking to help families in need

VESTAL, NY – A local bowling alley is offering a helping hand to area families who are facing an uphill climb this holiday season.

Midway Lanes in Vestal is offering ten $100 gift cards to families in need.

5 of them will be for at Midway Lanes and 5 for Wegman’s.

It is taking applications from families who are struggling to survive the pandemic.

The bowling alley is looking at applications from people who have lost jobs, or are taking care of children or have a family member who is ill.

Marketing Coordinator Tara Snarski says Midway looks out for those in need.

“Because of the holiday season, it’s especially hard for people, but, we do do this throughout the year. We do little giveaways whenever we are able. Right now, we wanted to keep that up and make it a more helpful way for our local community that has been so supportive of us,” says Snarski.

If you believe you would qualify, you can message the Midway Lanes Facebook page.

Your message will be private, and Snarski says you can apply up until Christmas.

Midway hopes to be selecting families as early as this week.