Middletown NASCAR driver announces 2021 plans

A NASCAR Truck Series Driver from the Catskills has a new home for the upcoming season.

Middletown native Christian Eckes (eck-is) will be racing a part time schedule in the NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series this season with Ohio-based team ThorSport Racing.

He will be sharing driving duties of the number 98 Toyota with 6-time Truck series winner Grant Enfinger.

Eckes currently has 10 races lined up in the truck with two of those races being at Watkins Glen International and Pocono Raceway.

Eckes is looking forward to racing near home this season.

“That will be kind of cool to be up in New York; have some home races. But yeah, the road course is definitely not my strong suit so it will be interesting to see how that race goes,” says Eckes.

Watkins Glen is on the NASCAR Truck Series schedule for the first time in 21 years.

Eckes new teammate and 3-time champion Matt Crafton also shared his excitement in the series heading back to the track.

Eckes first start in the 98 will be at the Daytona Road Course on February 19th.