DELHI, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) A Middletown man will be serving jail time after pleading guilty to domestic assault before the Delaware County Court.

Richard Foster, 49, admitted that on March 14, he hit a woman multiple times and attempted to strangle her in an effort to steal prescription pills. According to police reports, Foster was observed obstructing traffic on State Highway 28 when the victim ran up to responding law enforcement and asked for help after the attack.

Foster was originally charged with a series of domestic violence related crimes before accepting a guilty plea agreement and admitting to Attempted Assault in the Second Degree. He was sentenced to one year in jail simultaneously with his guilty plea. The Court also issued a two-year long Order of Protection for the victim.

“Domestic violence is one of the hardest crimes to prosecute. Oftentimes abusers will do everything they can to keep their victims from getting help or assistance. I am relieved that in this case, the victim was able to escape, and that Troopers Ortiz and Vitale-O’Sullivan were able to quickly intercede before more grievous harm was inflicted on the victim by Mr. Foster,” said Acting Delaware County District Attorney Shawn Smith. “Our office works every day to not only hold domestic abusers accountable, but also to get victims of domestic violence the help they need. If you are a victim of domestic violence, know you are not alone and there is help out there. Safe Against Violence is a victims advocate group that has a 24-hour hotline at 1-866-457-7233 or (607)-746-6278. Please call. Resources are available.”