Michigan man pleads guilty to pointing gun at cop last May

VESTAL, NY – A Michigan man has admitted to pointing a loaded air gun at a Vestal police officer during a traffic stop along Route 17 in May of last year.

30 year-old Colin Yurick plead guilty yesterday to Attempted Menacing of a Police Officer.

Broome County D-A Mike Korchak says the action placed the officer in reasonable fear of serious injury or death.

In response the officer shot Yurick who later spent 6 weeks in the hospital.

In December, Yurick will be sentenced to the 18 months he has already been incarcerated and the he will be extradited to Pennsylvania where he is accused of shooting a pellet gun at people just hours before his encounter with Vestal Police.