BINGHAMTON, NY – An American pop artist is returning to our area with a retrospective of his 25 year career.

Michael Albert is back at his favorite restaurant in Binghamton, Whole in the Wall on the Southside, with an exhibition of prints.

Albert creates collages using letters, numbers and images deconstructed from the packaging of popular consumer products.

In some cases, he uses words and letters from cereal, cracker and soda boxes to spell out significant works such as the Pledge of Allegiance or the Gettysburg Address.

Albert says he enjoys exhibiting his work in both traditional and non-traditional venues.

“Coming to a restaurant, they’re not going out of their way to go to a museum or a gallery, they’re going for a healthy, delicious meal. While they’re sitting here, doing that, to then turn and see the art on the wall, I think that is the essence of pop art. Being subjects of our everyday lives, experienced in our everyday lives,” says Albert.

There’s even a collage he created specifically for the Whole in the Wall following his last visit 3 years ago that hangs in the restaurant and is being made into a T-shirt.

Albert’s work will be on display through the end of May.

Whole in the Wall is open tomorrow evening for dinner and First Friday.

Reservations are required by calling 722-5138.

You can see a full list of First Friday venues at BroomeArts.org.