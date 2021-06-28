Meth, stolen guns & stolen trailer found during Dryden investigation

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Methamphetamine, stolen guns, and a stolen trailer were uncovered and two people were arrested during a New York State Police investigation in Dryden.

The investigation began after troopers responded to a report of someone recklessly target shooting with a long gun near Signal Tower Road on June 4. State Police identified the shooting as Karel Westerling, 38, and found that Westerling is a convicted felon unable to possess firearms.

Members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at Westerling’s residence on June 21. Investigators located Westerling and Maria Little, 34, in possession of suspected methamphetamine and several guns, some of which were reported as stolen. While on the property, investigators also located a 20-foot trailer that had been reported stolen.

Westerling was arrested for multiple felonies, including Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree. He was also charged with the misdemeanors of Reckless Endangerment in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the fourth degree.

Little, also of Dryden, with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the second degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree, both felonies.

Both Westerling and Little were arrested and later arraigned before a judge. Westerling was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on no bail and Little was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.