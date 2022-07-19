BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On July 14th, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 322 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.

Investigators recovered the following:

Approximately 6 ounces of Methamphetamine

43 Alprazolam pills

40 Amphetamine pills

31 Sublingual Suboxone films

A loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun

Drug packaging materials

Kenneth J. Everling, 36, and Jamel A. Nichols, 33, were charged in the investigation.

Everling has been charged with multiple felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned on July 15th and remanded to the custody of the Broome County Jail.

Nichols has been charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was processed and released with a court appearance ticket.