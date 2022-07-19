BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On July 14th, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 322 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.
Investigators recovered the following:
- Approximately 6 ounces of Methamphetamine
- 43 Alprazolam pills
- 40 Amphetamine pills
- 31 Sublingual Suboxone films
- A loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun
- Drug packaging materials
Kenneth J. Everling, 36, and Jamel A. Nichols, 33, were charged in the investigation.
Everling has been charged with multiple felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned on July 15th and remanded to the custody of the Broome County Jail.
Nichols has been charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was processed and released with a court appearance ticket.