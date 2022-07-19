BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On July 14th, the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 322 Conklin Avenue in Binghamton.

Investigators recovered the following:

  • Approximately 6 ounces of Methamphetamine
  • 43 Alprazolam pills
  • 40 Amphetamine pills
  • 31 Sublingual Suboxone films
  • A loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun
  • Drug packaging materials

Kenneth J. Everling, 36, and Jamel A. Nichols, 33, were charged in the investigation.

Everling has been charged with multiple felony counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia. He was arraigned on July 15th and remanded to the custody of the Broome County Jail.

Nichols has been charged with 2 misdemeanor counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was processed and released with a court appearance ticket.