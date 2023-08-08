BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Broome County District Attorney, Mike Korchack announced Tuesday that Andrew L. Brassard, of Endicott, entered a plea of guilty, just prior to jury selection, to accusations for possession of methamphetamine and intention to distribute.

Brassard, 44, admitted that on September 20, 2022, he was in possession of methamphetamine and was going to sell it. The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at a garage located at 326 Jennings Street in the Village of Endicott, where investigators determined sales of methamphetamine were occurring. It was learned that Brassard was in the garage with “quantities of methamphetamine, a scale and $1,262 in cash,” according to the official press release.

Brassard, who has a prior felony conviction for Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance from 2014, will be sentenced to three years in New York State prison followed by three years of post release supervision.

“Repeat offenders are not welcome in our community. Follow the law and you won’t end up in State prison,” said Korchak.

The case was investigated by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force. Senior Assistant District Attorney Joseph F. Nieto and Assistant District Attorney Stephen J. Flynn prosecuted the case for the District Attorney’s Office.